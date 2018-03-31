HASSAN: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) supremo HD Deve Gowda said on Friday he will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He also indicated that his grandson Prajwal Revanna may contest in his place from Hassan.

Pointing out that several party leaders have expressed their unwillingness to contest the polls, he said, “What should I do, I have completed 85 years (age). I don’t wish to go to Parliament in a wheelchair.”

Addressing the media, he said, “Prajwal is educated and has the capability.”

Prajwal, son of Gowda’s elder son and JD(S) leader H D Revanna, who was until recently involved in party activities as a worker in Hassan district, was in November appointed state general secretary.