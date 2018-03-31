BENGALURU: The opposition Congress has alleged that banking scams to the tune of Rs 61,036 crore in 11 banks of the country have caused a paralysis in the banking sector. All India Congress Committee communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala also attacked the Centre for not taking any action despite the magnitude of the scam.

He alleged that BJP leaders were in cahoots with the businessmen who fled from the country after defaulting on loans from banks, especially in the case of Nirav Modi. The money deposited in banks by the public are being swindled under the government's nose, he said.

Blaming the government for not taking any action in connection with these cases, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence over the issue.

CBSE paper leak

Questioning the delay in arresting the persons involved in the CBSE question paper leak, he questioned why the government has not arrested the perpetrators behind the crime. "Is the central government trying to protect anyone? It appears that BJP is more concerned about protecting the guilty than protecting the future of children attending exams," he said.

On the no-confidence motion against the government in Parliament, he said that BJP was afraid to permit the discussion due to which it has been stalled. "BJP is afraid to have a discussion as most of the members of NDA has now deserted the alliance," he claimed.