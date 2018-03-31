KARNATAKA: Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah visited Kote Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Mysuru on Saturday.

Shah was accompanied by Union Minister Ananth Kumar. In the run-up to the elections, Shah has been touring Mysuru as part of 'Karunada Jagruti Yatre'. Mysuru, the home turf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is a Congress stronghold where the BJP could not win a single seat in the last elections.

While the Congress party is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is pulling all stops to wrestle the southern state into its fold.

With the polling day inching closer, Karnataka has turned into a political battleground with parties extensively campaigning across the state.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly.The results will be out on May 15.