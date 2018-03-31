MYSURU: Keen on drumming up support for the BJP in Old Mysuru region which is considered as bastion of the Congress and the JD(S), BJP national president Amit Shah called on Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur mutt on Friday and sought his blessings. BJP leaders were received with chanting of Vedas and Shah held closed-door talks with the seer. Shah’s visit to mutts has gained importance amid heated debates on separate religion status accorded to Lingayats.

Even as rumours of BJP offering Rajya Sabha membership to member of Mysuru royal family are making rounds, Shah along with Union Minister H N Ananth Kumar and state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa visited the family and held talks with ‘rajamata’ Pramodha Devi Wadiyar. He also spent time with Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraja Wadiyar, his wife Trishika Kumari. The visit lasted for more than an hour.

Though, Yaduveer clarified that he his not interested in politics, it is learnt that Shah offered BJP ticket to the royal family to contest from Krishnaraja constituency or a Rajya Sabha seat. The family has become close to BJP as Trishika Kumari father is a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan. When contacted, Pramodha Devi Wadiyar refused to reveal her discussion with Shah nor denied the possibilities of getting into active politics. Shah has been visiting various mutts in Karnataka.