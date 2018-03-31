KARWAR: The JD(S), the third largest party in the state, which had been washed out in Uttara Kannada district after the 2013 assembly election, is looking to turn the tide in its favour in the upcoming election with the entry of former minister Anand Asnotikar into the party fold. The JD(S) has no base in the coastal Karnataka districts.

Anand Asnotikar, who was minister in previous BJP government, lost in the 2013 election to independent candidate Satish Sail from Karwar-Ankola constituency. Ever since, Asnotikar was not active in politics for nearly four-and-half years and BJP removed him from party. Recently, he attempted to return to politics and tried for a BJP ticket. But when he got a cold shoulder, he joined JD(S).

Asnotikar has a sizeable fan following in the constituency and the upcoming election will decide his political career. He had even decided to contest independently if no party gives him ticket. JD(S), which had lost its roots in Uttara Kannada district, now hopes to win at least one seat in the costal district with Asnotikar’s entry.

Recently, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy toured the district for four days trying to strengthen the party base. The party also announced candidates for all six constituencies in the district and Asnotikar has been given the responsibility of strengthening the party in other constituencies too.

At a recent press conference, Anand Asnotikar said people of the constituency were fed up with both the national parties and are recalling the development works initiated by Kumaraswamy. Karwar constituency, which was supporting national parties, has not seen any development and therefore they want change. The people have a lot of hope on him, he had claimed.

Satish Sail, who was elected as independent candidate, joined Congress and hopes to win the election once again on the development agenda of the Congress government. But he will face a tough challenge from Asnotikar who is campaigning in each and every village of the constituency over last two months.