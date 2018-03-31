Top: Villagers gather at the vicimt’s house at Niralkatti village near Dharwad; Basappa with his two-year-old daughter Shravani, who was bitten by a suspected mad cat in February

GARAG/DHARWAD: Fear gripped residents of Neeralkatti village in Dharwad when two persons died within a week allegedly after being bitten my a mad cat. While one of the victims died on March 18, the other passed away on March 24 in the village situated about 20 Km from the district headquarter.

Following the two “mysterious” deaths, personnel of the Health and Family Welfare Department have been camping in the village over the last two days and vaccinating the villagers.

In the first week of February, the suspected mad cat bit six persons including a child in the village. The cat was killed by one of the victims on the very day.

Soon after the biting spree, the victims were rushed to a nearby government hospital in Garag village, where they were administered the tetanus injection and sent back with the assurance of the doctor that they would become all right.

But out of the six victims, two took ill in March, so were taken to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi where they died. The deceased are Girija Ganti, 50, and Mallikarjun Matagi 70, were declared dead due to an infection similar to rabbis.

Manjula Ganti, daughter of deceased Girija, told The New Indian Express that nobody saw to much into the matter as the wounds of the victims healed in a few days. “But it got serious when Girija fell ill on March 17 and we rushed her to KIMS, but the doctors their denied to admit her, and asked us to take her to a private hospital, were the doctors suspected that she suffered an infection that was caused by an animal bite,” she said.

As news of the death spread, other villagers who were bitten by the cat rushed to hospital to have themselves checked up. Of them, Mallikarjun Matagi, it turned out was very ill. He was rushed to KIMS but could not be saved and died on March 12.

Four other bite victims, Deepa Ambbanavar, Mallikarjun Ambbanavar, Shravani Maradi and Sunita Pujar are reportedly healthy but have been given the anti-rabbis vaccine as a precautionary step. The doctors have reportedly assured them that are they are out of danger.

“We were not aware that the cat was infected by rabbis. All we thought was that the cat had been annoyed by someone, so was going around biting people. It was only after Girija’s death that the reality sunk in and all those who were bitten by the cat rushed to hospital,” a local shopkeeper said.

Department to vaccinate pets

The health department has decided to vaccinate pet animals, street dogs and cattle from Saturday as a precautionary step. A meeting was organised to educate villagers on dos and don’ts in the event of them spotting an animal suspected to be infected with rabbis. On Friday, officers visited the village and took a stock of pet and other animals.

Cat may have been bitten by infected dog or jackal

Doctors at the primary health centre here suspect that the cat may have been bitten by a mad dog or a wild animal, like a jackal.

“After being infected, the cat had bitten the people without any provocation. Those with good immune power had escaped with minimum consequences. Also, the part of the body one is bitten by an infected animal makes a difference,” a doctor said.