BENGALURU: Alleging violation of poll code of conduct, the KPCC has filed another complaint against BJP president Amit Shah and others, here on Friday. This is the second complaint by KPCC against Shah in two days.

In the complaint, KPCC alleged that Shah, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, MPs Ananth Kumar and Pratap Simha during the visit to the residence of Raju, an RSS worker who was killed around 18 months ago, had handed over a cheque of `5 lakh. This, according to the complaint, was in gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"...It is safe to presume in the light of the ensuing elections, that the money was paid with an intent to woo the voters," the complaint read.

The BJP has also lodged a complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that he had distributed money to candidates during campaigning. In their complaint, BJP alleged that while canvassing in Chamundeshwari constituency, Mysuru, "In utter violation of the poll conduct, the CM has paid an amount of `2,000 each to two women who welcomed him."

Later, in the same village, Siddaramaiah gave cash of `2,000, "to the archak (priest) who performed pooja in the temple premises," thereby violating the code of conduct. This was bribery under Representation of People's Act as well as IPC, the BJP in its complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, alleged.