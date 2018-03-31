MYSURU: BJP president Amit Shah had to face major embarrassment during the party’s Dalit outreach initiative in Mysuru on Friday. The meeting, attended by top BJP leaders, turned chaotic after some angry protesters raised slogans demanding Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s ouster for his recent

reported controversial comments about Dalits and change in the Indian Constitution.

The protests continued for nearly 10 minutes with the crowd led by Chiranahalli Shivanna and Vijaykumar raising slogans and asking why the party failed to act against Hegde. The protesters were in no mood to listen despite requests from Shah, Union Minister H N Ananth Kumar and former Minister V Srinivasa Prasad. Cops had to intervene and forcibly shift the Dalit activists from the venue.

Amit Shah clarified that the BJP had nothing to do with Hegde’s statement. Although Shah listed PM Narendra Modi’s pro-Dalit programmes including that of developing Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, Ambedkar memorials in Mumbai, New Delhi and London, holding Constitution Day to educate masses on the contribution of Ambedkar to the country, the Dalits this time pointed to the confusion in Railway apprentice and recruitment.

Shah soon took control of the situation clarifying that Modi had personally intervened and assured that the Railway Ministry would resolve the issue within 40 days.