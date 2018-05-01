Home States Karnataka

Accused in murder of Karthik Raj acquitted

The three accused in the sensational Karthik Raj murder case were acquitted by the Principal District and Sessions court on Monday.

Published: 01st May 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:The three accused in the sensational Karthik Raj murder case were acquitted by the Principal District and Sessions court on Monday.An engineering graduate Karthik Raj (26) was found in a pool of blood on the road near Konaje police station on the morning of October 22, 2016.

Karthik Raj who was shifted to a private hospital by cops attached to Konaje police station succumbed on the following day.When the police failed to arrest the accused, the case took a political twist with BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel participating in a couple of agitations and even threatening to set Konaje police station on fire. A case was also registered against BJP MP Kateel in Konaje police station.

After four months when the case made no headway, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Valentine D’Souza was entrusted with the case. Soon D’Souza arrested Karthik Raj’s sister Kavyashree, one Gautham Kayya and his brother Gaurav Kayya. Valentine D’Souza  filed a chargesheet in Principal district and sessions court accusing Kavyashree of plotting the murder of her own brother Karthik Raj who had resented her illicit relationship with Gautham Kayya. The Congress seized the opportunity to criticise BJP for having given the case a political twist. Principal District and Sessions Judge K S Bilagi on Monday upheld the arguments of advocates and acquitted all the three accused of the murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

So near and yet so far in Afzalpur

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Man handed out 10 years for raping minor in Kalaburagi

A tale of ‘two eyes’ of Siddaramaiah

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards