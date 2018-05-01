B S Yeddyurappa will meet Advani’s fate: Ramalinga Reddy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy perceives the act of state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa campaigning without Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an indication of all not being well within the saffron party.

“Yeddyurappa will meet the same fate as BJP veteran L K Advani, and BJP will split in Karnataka after the Assembly elections,” the senior Congress leader said on Monday.“The state BJP president is being kept out of Prime Minister Modi’s rallies. Yeddyurappa has been sidelined to just saluting Modi. Watch out, Yeddyurappa will meet the same fate as that of L K Advani. He will be totally neglected,” Ramalinga Reddy said, while participating in a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by Press Club of Bengaluru and Bengaluru Reporters’ Guild.

Reddy also predicted that this marginalisation of Yeddyurappa in the party would lead to a split in state BJP after the elections.Replying to a question about the Modi rallies to be held in the state, Reddy said, “He was earlier said to be coming for a 15-day tour of the state. Now, it has been reduced to five days. It confirms the view that BJP has lost all hopes of winning here.”

Assuring stringent action in order to curb communal hatred that is spreading in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, Reddy said, “We will close down communalism factories in the two districts. A few individuals and organisations are spreading communal hatred and indulging in communal politics. We will act tough and close down such factories.”

He also assured action to curb the activities of PFI and SDPI. “Necessary instruction have been issued in this regard,” he said. Attacking BJP on its politics over cow slaughter, Reddy challenged the BJP government at the Centre to ban the export of beef and prove its commitment for an effective enforcement of the ban on cow slaughter.