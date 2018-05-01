Home States Karnataka

BJP a threat to country’s unity: Energy minister D K Shivakumar

Energy minister D K Shivakumar said the “communal and fascist” BJP is a threat to the unity of the country and ridiculed the saffron party leaders for terming Anna Bhagya, a scheme meant to benefit th

01st May 2018

Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Energy minister D K Shivakumar said the “communal and fascist” BJP is a threat to the unity of the country and ridiculed the saffron party leaders for terming Anna Bhagya, a scheme meant to benefit the poor, as ‘Kanna Bhagya’.

Speaking at a Congress campaign rally at Mudigere here, he asked the NDA government what it has done to the farmers of the country after it came to power and slammed Mudigere leaders for their ‘Dalitara Kadege BJP Nadige’ slogan, with its Central government offering no lasting programmes for them. The party, which is talking of changing the Constitution scripted by B R Ambedkar, is certainly harmful to the country with its disruptive psyche, he said.

MLC V S Ugrappa asserted that it would be impossible for hundreds of people like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to eliminate Congress from the country and called upon voters to get rid of Shah and Modi instead, if at all democracy, secular rule and the Constitution have to survive.

“Modi and Shah are acting like dictators. Let B S Yeddyurappa tell people why he was thrown out of the party by his own people in 2011. People should realise whether Modi and Shah are eligible to speak on corruption”, Ugrappa said. 

