Congress MLA Somashekhar may have an easy victory in Yeshwantpur

BENGALURU:Yeshwantpur constituency is not expected to throw up any surprises with the incumbent Congress MLA S T Somashekhar set to have an easy victory.Yeshwantpur figures among the top four constituencies in the City population wise (4.54 lakh voters) with a high Vokkaliga population. The BJP sprang a surprise this week by fielding cine actor Jaggesh instead of MP Shobha Karandlaje, who was widely expected to be fielded from here. T N Javarayi Gowda of JD(S), who was runner up here last time, will battle it out against him this time too.

Somasekhar is credited with taking up numerous developmental works. He is also said to have no issues co-ordinating with the two BJP MLAs in his constituency when it comes to development works. He is also expected to get a cabinet berth this time.Though Karandlaje won it in 2008 on a BJP ticket in a tough contest beating Somashekhar by 1,082 votes, her move to KJP and contesting from Rajaji Nagar during 2013 elections, ensured Somasekhar won easily.

He emerged victorious here by a good margin of over 30,000 votes over T N Javarayi Gowda. BJP’s Krishnappa came a poor third with only 12,000 plus votes.Someashekhar ensured he hogged the limelight at any major function to launch projects in the City. He is not taking any candidate lightly though. He has also written to the Election Commission asking all TV channels be banned from screening Jaggesh’s movies.