Home States Karnataka

In Chittapur, there isn’t as much development as claimed

The reserved SC constituency of Chittapur will see an interesting battle between candidates.

Published: 01st May 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITTAPUR:The reserved SC constituency of Chittapur will see an interesting battle between candidates. While Congress candidate Priyank Kharge, who is also the Minister for Tourism and IT/BT, claims to have done many development works, people in villages say otherwise. Also, BJP candidate Valmiki Kamalu has the backing of upper caste leaders such as Vishwanath Patil Hebbal and Linga Reddy Bhasareddy, who had supported Priyank in the 2013 election.

Priyank has taken credit for Nagavi Education Hub, which will be established near Nagavi Yallamma temple on 282.32 acres at a cost of `22 crore. The hub will also have an Adarsha Vidyalaya, Murarji Desai residential school, four BCM hostels, and an ITI.Also, Oriental Cement Industry in Mogala village of the constituency has provided jobs to 1,198 people, he says. He adds `85.32 crore has been allotted for tourism development in Chittapur and `30 crore has been given as crop loss compensation. However, talk to people at the grassroot level and the picture is different. Sharanu Sahu, village leader of Moghla, says while his village has a population of 900 who live in 250 houses, only 20 houses have toilets. And these 20 houses include those of GP representatives. There is not a single public toilet in the village.

Former MLA Vishwatnath Patil Hebbal says this is the case in many other villages.From 1957 till 2013, Chittapur constituency has sent Congress representatives to the state assembly 10 times. Vishwanath Patil Hebbal won 3 times (twice times from Janata Party and one time on JD(S) ticket) and Baburao Chinchansoor of Congress got elected thrice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Sam Pitroda: Congress has to build organisational architecture, cadre

B S Yeddyurappa will meet Advani’s fate: Ramalinga Reddy

Independent loses hold on KJP’s ‘coconut’, may settle for ‘tractor’

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards