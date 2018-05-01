In Chittapur, there isn’t as much development as claimed

By Express News Service

CHITTAPUR:The reserved SC constituency of Chittapur will see an interesting battle between candidates. While Congress candidate Priyank Kharge, who is also the Minister for Tourism and IT/BT, claims to have done many development works, people in villages say otherwise. Also, BJP candidate Valmiki Kamalu has the backing of upper caste leaders such as Vishwanath Patil Hebbal and Linga Reddy Bhasareddy, who had supported Priyank in the 2013 election.

Priyank has taken credit for Nagavi Education Hub, which will be established near Nagavi Yallamma temple on 282.32 acres at a cost of `22 crore. The hub will also have an Adarsha Vidyalaya, Murarji Desai residential school, four BCM hostels, and an ITI.Also, Oriental Cement Industry in Mogala village of the constituency has provided jobs to 1,198 people, he says. He adds `85.32 crore has been allotted for tourism development in Chittapur and `30 crore has been given as crop loss compensation. However, talk to people at the grassroot level and the picture is different. Sharanu Sahu, village leader of Moghla, says while his village has a population of 900 who live in 250 houses, only 20 houses have toilets. And these 20 houses include those of GP representatives. There is not a single public toilet in the village.

Former MLA Vishwatnath Patil Hebbal says this is the case in many other villages.From 1957 till 2013, Chittapur constituency has sent Congress representatives to the state assembly 10 times. Vishwanath Patil Hebbal won 3 times (twice times from Janata Party and one time on JD(S) ticket) and Baburao Chinchansoor of Congress got elected thrice.