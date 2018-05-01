Home States Karnataka

Man handed out 10 years for raping minor in Kalaburagi

Second Additional District & Sessions Court sentenced a man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him for raping a minor, said a press note.

Published: 01st May 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Second Additional District & Sessions Court sentenced a man to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him for raping a minor, said a press note.Senior public prosecutor (POCSO) L V Chatnalkar said that the accused Tajoddin of Mandarwad village belonging to Jewargi taluk, kidnapped a 12-year-old girl when she had gone to answer to nature’s call in Mandewal on January 10, 2015 and raped her.

He threatened he with her life if she told anyone about the rape.On January 21, 2015, Tajoddin came to Kalaburagi and went to the house where the victim was staying and when he was attempting to rape her, the relatives of the girl caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet. Second Additional District and Sessions Judge M Premavati, after hearing witnesses from both the parties, pronounced judgment on Friday.

