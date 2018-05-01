Rescued children pass with flying colours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Two rescued child labourers and a boy who helps his father make puppets were among the students who came out with flying colours this PUC II exam, the results of which were declared on Monday.Lakshman was a Class 6 dropout. As his family migrated from North Karnataka to Bengaluru to earn their living, he started working at a construction site. A staffer of Sparsha Trust, an NGO working for street children and child labourers, rescued him. He scored 78% in PUC II exams.

He works as a newspaper delivery boy in the mornings and as an intern later in the day. He completed his course from St Joseph’s PU Evening College.An elated Lakshman said, “I don’t know where I would be today if Sparsha had not helped me. I will be always be grateful to them. I would like to pursue an MBA in marketing and will join evening college for this.”

Eighteen-year-old Anjaneya who hails from Raichur district was also a child labourer working at a construction site in Bengaluru. He too was rescued by Sparsha Trust, who admitted him to Class 6.

Today, he has cleared PUC II with 76.5%. Anjaneya’s day starts with milk distribution early in the morning, from which he earns money to pay college fees and buy books.

Lakshman; Sangappa; Anjaneya

He also completed his course from St Joseph’s PU Evening College. “In the beginning, it was difficult for me to follow lessons as they were in English. I want to pursue MBA and am looking for an evening college that offers the course,” he said.While helping his father make puppets, Manjunath Chitragar completed his education till PUC level from a government college. He now aims to pursue higher education also from a government college.

Student of a college in Yelahanka, Manjunath secured 97% in Commerce and his goal is to become a Chartered Accountant. Interestingly, Manjunath has not attended any coaching class till date.

“I used to studying from 4 pm to 10 pm and from 5.30 am to 7 am. In my free time, I would help my father make puppets. I wanted to prove that even students of a government school can be achievers. I have decided to pursue a graduation in Commerce from a government college near my house,” Manjunath said.

Sangappa completed his schooling in the village he was born in, in Hubballi district. His cousin brother identified his academic potential and brought him to Bengaluru.

His mother is an agriculture labourer and could not afford his educational expenses. His cousin was willing to help but Sangappa decided to study hard and win a scholarship!“My brother gave me food and accommodation, how could I expect him to pay my fee too,” he asked.Sangappa hopes to pursue his graduation in Engineering and, if he can’t crack that, he will enroll for B Sc.

Specially-abled achievers

Twelve kids who are specially-abled managed to clear the exams.

Of the 14 hearing-and-speech impaired children who appeared for the exams from SRN Adarsha College in Chamrajpet, 12 cleared the exams. They were enrolled in regular classes, and supported by interpreters.

Of the 12, Akshay Kumar secured 77% and Likith secured 68%.

“These are all students of Commerce and we take great pride in their performance. They will be admitted to B Com classes in the same college,” said D R Sridevi, interpreter-sign language.