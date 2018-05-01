Home States Karnataka

Rescued children pass with flying colours

This year sees students, some of them rescued child labourers, beat all odds to excel PUC II examinations

Published: 01st May 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Two rescued child labourers and a boy who helps his father make puppets were among the students who came out with flying colours this PUC II exam, the results of which were declared on Monday.Lakshman was a Class 6 dropout. As his family migrated from North Karnataka to Bengaluru to earn their living, he started working at a construction site. A staffer of Sparsha Trust, an NGO working for street children and child labourers, rescued him. He scored 78% in PUC II exams.

He works as a newspaper delivery boy in the mornings and as an intern later in the day. He completed his course from St Joseph’s PU Evening College.An elated Lakshman said, “I don’t know where I would be today if Sparsha had not helped me. I will be always be grateful to them. I would like to pursue an MBA in marketing and will join evening college for this.”

Eighteen-year-old Anjaneya who hails from Raichur district was also a child labourer working at a construction site in Bengaluru. He too was rescued by Sparsha Trust, who admitted him to Class 6.
Today, he has cleared PUC II with 76.5%. Anjaneya’s day starts with milk distribution early in the morning, from which he earns money to pay college fees and buy books.

Lakshman; Sangappa; Anjaneya

He also completed his course from St Joseph’s PU Evening College. “In the beginning, it was difficult for me to follow lessons as they were in English. I want to pursue MBA and am looking for an evening college that offers the course,” he said.While helping his father make puppets, Manjunath Chitragar completed his education till PUC level from a government college. He now aims to pursue higher education also from a government college.

Student of a college in Yelahanka, Manjunath secured 97% in Commerce and his goal is to become a Chartered Accountant. Interestingly,  Manjunath has not attended any coaching class till date.
“I used to studying from 4 pm to 10 pm and from 5.30 am to 7 am. In my free time, I would help my father make puppets. I wanted to prove that even students of a government school can be achievers. I have  decided to pursue a graduation in Commerce from a government college near my house,” Manjunath said.
Sangappa completed his schooling in the village he was born in, in Hubballi district. His cousin brother identified his academic potential and brought him to Bengaluru.

His mother is an agriculture labourer and could not afford his educational expenses. His cousin was willing to help but Sangappa decided to study hard and win a scholarship!“My  brother gave me food and accommodation, how could I expect him to pay my fee too,” he asked.Sangappa hopes to pursue his graduation in Engineering and, if he can’t crack that, he will enroll for B Sc.

Specially-abled achievers
Twelve kids who are specially-abled managed to clear the exams.
Of the 14 hearing-and-speech impaired children who appeared for the exams from SRN Adarsha College in Chamrajpet, 12 cleared the exams. They were enrolled in regular classes, and supported by interpreters.
Of the 12, Akshay Kumar secured 77% and Likith secured 68%.
“These  are all students of Commerce and we take great pride in their performance. They will be admitted to B Com classes in the same college,” said D R Sridevi, interpreter-sign language.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

So near and yet so far in Afzalpur

Accused in murder of Karthik Raj acquitted

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Man handed out 10 years for raping minor in Kalaburagi

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards