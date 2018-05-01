Siddaramaiah government tarnished Bengaluru image, is famous for corruption: Amit Shah

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KGF (KOLAR):“Each and every state in the country has been known for some special programmes like promoting agriculture, giving prominence to industries, constructing dams to solve water crisis to name a few in the last five years. But the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka is famous only for corruption,” said BJP president Amit Shah on Monday evening.

While addressing a public meeting in KGF, Shah came down heavily on Siddaramaiah, alleging that he failed to protect the interest of people. Shah said the Congress party is known for corrupt practices and is not supporting anti-corruption steps.Shah said Bengaluru which earned a good name in the global level is now under the hands of certain mafias which is badly affecting the ‘Brand Bengaluru’.

Shah directly attacked Ministers K J George and Roshan Baig and MLA Haris, alleging that Bengaluru city is in the hands of these three. A BJP government headed by Yeddyurappa under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi can do wonders in Bengaluru and in the state, he claimed.Shah said nowadays, Rahul Gandhi believes only Siddaramaiah’s words, but fearing defeat, Siddaramaiah is contesting from Chamundeshwarai and Badami.

‘Siddaramaiah will lose both seats’

Shah predicted that Siddaramaih will be defeated in both the seats.He added that in all the meetings

Siddramaiah claims that the contributions of the Union government headed by Narendra Modi to the state is nothing. He said under the 13th Finance Commission, the UPA government had allocated only `88,000 crore to Karnataka while the NDA government has allocated `2.19 lakh crore under the 14th Finance Commission. Besides this, the NDA had allocated `2,600 crore for Bengaluru metro rail project and `960 crore for Smart City programme. He called upon the people of KGF to support BJP candidate Aswini Sampangi from KGF, Venkatamuni from Bangarpet and Amareesh from Mulbagal.

‘By 2 pm on counting day, BJP will be winner’

During his speech, Amit Shah said counting of votes will be held on May 15 and the first round of counting will be over by 9 am. Second and third rounds will be completed by 11 am and by 1 pm, the counting will be completed and by 2 pm, the BJP will be declared winner in the state with absolute majority.

GP member climbs mobile tower demanding prominence

Kolar: A gram panchayat member climbed a mobile phone tower alleging that BJP leaders are neglecting him near Bangarpet private bus stand on Monday. Manjunath Reddy carrying a BJP flag climbed the tower and stayed on top of it for more than one hour. Later, fire personnel and police brought him down. He said he has not climbed the tower to commit suicide but demanded justice for him. Speaking to press persons later, he said he is working hard for the BJP victory, but party leaders are neglecting him. He said he does not want money, but he should be given importance in the party.