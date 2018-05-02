Home States Karnataka

B S Yeddyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of swindling crores in the name of schemes

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for airing bogus statements and false statistics about progress, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said that the former had swindled crores of rupe

Published: 02nd May 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

B S Yeddyurappa at a campaign rally in Chamarajanagar on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for airing bogus statements and false statistics about progress, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said that the former had swindled crores of rupees on the guise of schemes and the programmes.

Addressing a public rally in Alur of Sakleshpur taluk, he said that Siddaramaiah has achieved nothing but is posing as a big leader.He added that the CM's bogus schemes and programmes have been criticised by his own party leaders and different sections of people as they have not helped the beneficiaries.

Predicting defeat for Siddaramaiah in both Chamundeshwari and Varuna assembly constituencies, he said that Siddaramaiah is contesting from two constituencies as he is afraid of being defeated. He went on to say that being the chief minister, Siddaramaiah is yet to learn how to respect politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

