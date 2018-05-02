BJP is Bhrasht Janardhana Party: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted his election campaign, Congress deemed BJP as “Bhrasht Janardhana Party.” The Congress converted a ‘Meet the Press’ event with Bengaluru Development Minister K J George into a party press meet to reiterate its charges against Modi of misusing the CBI to drop investigations against illegal mining scam accused Janardhana Reddy and his associates.

Expressing disappointment over Modi refusing to touch upon corruption during his first rally in Karnataka, Congress said Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were depended on clutches of corruption with B S Yeddyurappa as their CM face. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Karnataka’s most corrupt have been made the top leaders of BJP in the state.