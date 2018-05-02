Home States Karnataka

BJP is Bhrasht Janardhana Party: Congress

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted his election campaign, Congress deemed BJP as “Bhrasht Janardhana Party.” 

Published: 02nd May 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted his election campaign, Congress deemed BJP as “Bhrasht Janardhana Party.”  The Congress converted a ‘Meet the Press’ event with Bengaluru Development Minister K J George into a party press meet to reiterate its charges against Modi of misusing the CBI to drop investigations against illegal mining scam accused Janardhana Reddy and his associates.

Expressing disappointment over Modi refusing to touch upon corruption during his first rally in Karnataka, Congress said Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were depended on clutches of corruption with B S Yeddyurappa as their CM face. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Karnataka’s most corrupt have been made the top leaders of BJP in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Narendra Modi BJP K J George CBI Janardhana Reddy Amit Shah
More from this section

Division in Congress will benefit BJP: Ananth Kumar

B S Yeddyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of swindling crores in the name of schemes

Paddy glitters in land of gold

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today