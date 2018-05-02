Congress indulged in teasing opposition for 5 years: H D Kumaraswamy

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

SRINIVASAPURA:Congress, in its five years has done nothing, but only farmers have committed suicide in the state, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said. It is only JD(S) that can solve all the burning issues, including safety to women, he said. While speaking at a public meeting at Srinivasapura where thousands of people gathered, Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the Siddaramaiah government stating that it failed to protect farmers, who are backbone of the nation.

Kumaraswamy assured that if JD(S) is voted to power, loans of farmers will be waived within 24 hours of coming to power. Several developmental activities including solving the water crisis will be attended to. He added measures will be taken to export mangoes to the other countries. He said that each and every drop of farmers’ tears has to be explained by the Siddaramaiah government. Instead of concentrating on the development works in five years, the Congress government involved in teasing the leaders of the opposition and now it is the time to teach them a lesson.

Mango garland for Kumaraswamy

Kolar: Usually garlands made with flowers, but during the election campaign, leaders are being honoured differently. JD(S) workers honoured their state president H D Kumaraswamy with a mango garland weighing about 850 kg, which was carried by a crane. During Kumaraswamy’s visit to Srinivasapura, which is a mango town, JD(S) minority wing workers arranged the 850 kg mango garland and during the procession, they lifted the garland with the help of crane and shouted slogans in favour of Kumaraswamy. Recently Chief Minister Siddaramaiah got one such reception that stunned him when he was campaigning at Santhemala in Hootagalli, a key locality in Chamundeshwari.