Home States Karnataka

Congress indulged in teasing opposition for 5 years: H D Kumaraswamy

Congress, in its five years has done nothing, but only farmers have committed suicide in the state, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said.

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

SRINIVASAPURA:Congress, in its five years has done nothing, but only farmers have committed suicide in the state, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy said. It is only JD(S) that can solve all the burning issues, including safety to women, he said. While speaking at a public meeting at Srinivasapura where thousands of people gathered, Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the Siddaramaiah government stating that it failed to protect farmers, who are backbone of the nation.

Kumaraswamy assured that if JD(S) is voted to power, loans of farmers will be waived within 24 hours of coming to power. Several developmental activities including solving the water crisis will be attended to. He added measures will be taken to export mangoes to the other countries. He said that each and every drop of farmers’ tears has to be explained by the Siddaramaiah government. Instead of concentrating on the development works in five years, the Congress government involved in teasing the leaders of the opposition and now it is the time to teach them a lesson.

Mango garland for Kumaraswamy

Kolar: Usually garlands made with flowers, but during the election campaign, leaders are being honoured differently. JD(S) workers honoured their state president H D Kumaraswamy with a mango garland weighing about 850 kg, which was carried by a crane. During Kumaraswamy’s visit to Srinivasapura, which is  a mango town, JD(S)  minority wing workers arranged the 850 kg mango garland and during the procession, they lifted the garland with  the help of crane and shouted slogans in favour of Kumaraswamy. Recently  Chief Minister Siddaramaiah got one such reception that stunned him when he was campaigning at Santhemala in Hootagalli, a key locality in Chamundeshwari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress Siddaramaiah
More from this section

Division in Congress will benefit BJP: Ananth Kumar

B S Yeddyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of swindling crores in the name of schemes

BJP is Bhrasht Janardhana Party: Congress

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today