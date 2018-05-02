Home States Karnataka

Division in Congress will benefit BJP: Ananth Kumar

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister H N Ananth Kumar has alleged that both Congress and JD(S) have made internal as well as external agreements for the ensuing assembly elections.

Published: 02nd May 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GADAG: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister H N Ananth Kumar has alleged that both Congress and JD(S) have made internal as well as external agreements for the ensuing assembly elections.He told reporters here on Tuesday: “Siddaramaiah claims that he will give proof on Amit Shah and Kumaraswamy meeting. I challenge him to show it now. If he fails do so, he has to step back from the polls immediately.”

Saying that the division in the Congress will benefit the BJP, he said: “The Congress has two groups --one is of old Congress leaders and another is of those migrated to it from other parties. The Congress of Parameshwara and Mallikarjun Kharge is different from Siddaramaiah Congress.”

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, he said crimes like rape and loot have become an order of the day and the Siddaramaiah-government has failed to check them. Saying that the situation is no different in Gadag, he said the city has turned into a centre for goonda activities. The district lacks basic amenities. He appealed to the people of the district to root out the Congress.

He held a road show in Sortur and Mulgund. Hundreds of villages rushed to see Ananth Kumar. Youths enthusiastically responded to the roadshow by participating in large numbers and chanting ‘Modi, Modi’. Gadag BJP candidate Anil Menasinkai and other party leaders were present.

‘Cong kept North Karnataka region underdeveloped’

Dharwad: Union Minster Ananth Kumar has accused the Congress of keeping North Karnataka region underdeveloped for all these years and swindling money in the name of its development.He said whatever development works had taken up here were initiated by the BJP. Suvarna Soudha and IIT are some of them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress BJP Ananth Kumar
More from this section

B S Yeddyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of swindling crores in the name of schemes

BJP is Bhrasht Janardhana Party: Congress

Paddy glitters in land of gold

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today