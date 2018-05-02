Home States Karnataka

IT sleuths raid Sirsi Congress candidate’s house

Income Tax officials conducted raids on Sirsi-Siddapur constituency Congress candidate Bheemanna Naik’s house at Ayyappa Nagar in Sirsi town of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday night.

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GADAG:Income Tax officials conducted raids on Sirsi-Siddapur constituency Congress candidate Bheemanna Naik’s house at Ayyappa Nagar in Sirsi town of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday night. According to sources, a team of eight IT officials conducted the raids. Naik is  also a businessman. Officials were checking the documents in the house till 11 pm on Tuesday night.

Naik is one of the strong contenders in the May 12 Assembly election and he represents the dominant Namadhari community in the constituency. He is also a relative of former chief minister S Bangarappa. Meanwhile Congress leaders said that as Naik is a strong candidate in Sirsi constituency, the BJP was using the IT Department to defeat him. It is a clear conspiracy of the BJP in the state, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Division in Congress will benefit BJP: Ananth Kumar

B S Yeddyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of swindling crores in the name of schemes

BJP is Bhrasht Janardhana Party: Congress

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today