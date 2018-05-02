IT sleuths raid Sirsi Congress candidate’s house

By Express News Service

GADAG:Income Tax officials conducted raids on Sirsi-Siddapur constituency Congress candidate Bheemanna Naik’s house at Ayyappa Nagar in Sirsi town of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday night. According to sources, a team of eight IT officials conducted the raids. Naik is also a businessman. Officials were checking the documents in the house till 11 pm on Tuesday night.

Naik is one of the strong contenders in the May 12 Assembly election and he represents the dominant Namadhari community in the constituency. He is also a relative of former chief minister S Bangarappa. Meanwhile Congress leaders said that as Naik is a strong candidate in Sirsi constituency, the BJP was using the IT Department to defeat him. It is a clear conspiracy of the BJP in the state, they said.