Karnataka: Income Tax officials raid Sirsi Congress candidate's house

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Income Tax officials conducted raid on Sirsi-Siddapur constituency Congress candidate Bheemanna Naik's house at Ayyappa Nagar in Sirsi town of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday night and search operation continued till Wednesday afternoon. It is second IT raid on Congress leader in Uttara Kannada district in last one week.

According to sources a group of eight IT officials from Hubballi came in two cars and entered Naik's house around 9 pm on Tuesday night. Naik is a businessman and he has liquor business in Sirsi town, the officials have been checking the documents in the house till Wednesday afternoon and recovered some documents.

Naik, who was Uttara Kannada District Congress Committee president, is one of the strong contender and he represents dominant Namadhari community in the constituency, he is also close relative of former chief minister Late S Bangarappa and now he is one of close associates of industries minister R V Deshpande.

Meanwhile Congress leaders, workers and fans accused, Naik is a winning candidate in Sirsi constituency, to defeat him BJP is using IT department. It is clear conspiracy of BJP in the state and on their direction IT has been targeting Congress leaders.

Last Wednesday (April 25) Income Tax officials conducted raid on Haliyal Block Congress president Subhash Korvekar's house and his relatives houses recently in Haliyal of Uttara Kannada district.

Korvekar is a contractor and he is one of the close associates of R V Deshpande. IT officials conducted raid on Wednesday afternoon 3pm to midnight 1 am on his house, his father in law house at Shekhanakatta and his father's house at Sankanakoppa village in Haliyal taluk.The incident came to light after two days.

Reacting to the IT raid, R V Deshpande had said, Congress leaders are being targeted by IT department, they should treat everyone equally a and it is not fair to conduct raid on Congress leaders only.