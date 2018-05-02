Karnataka polls: It will be JDS government, we are confident, says Devegowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS Supremo H D Devegowda said he is confident of bringing back JDS to power this time and that they will form the government with a simple majority and there was no question of joining hands with any national parties.

In 2013 election, JDS had lost seats at 48 assembly constituencies with a margin of 1000 to 2500 votes. At the same time, BSP which had fielded its candidates in the last two elections had the share of 3000 to 28,000 votes at various places. "By joining hands with BSP, we are sure that it will be easier for us to gain votes at these places. That's why I personally approached Mayawati and she agreed to field BSP candidates at 20 places. This alliance will continue in Lokasabha elections too. Other than this, we are not joining hands with any national party,'' said Devegowda. JDS is facing election keeping humanitarian values and not corruption practised by other parties.

When asked in case if no party comes to a majority, will he extend his hand to join with Congress if Siddaramiah is not there, Devegowda said, "No question arises."

Devegowda was speaking to reporters at Meet the press even organised by Press Club of Bengaluru on Wednesday. Reacting to PM Narendra Modi praising Gowda at Udupi on Tuesday, Gowda said he (Modi) is a good orator. "He travelled across the country and he knows what to speak, when and where. He knows what speech can reach the local people. I am the only Kannadiga to have served as PM. It is a sentiment. Modi just touched this to reach Kannadigas. One should not take any special meaning for this, we are not joining hands with them. In fact, we are more confident of forming own government,'' he said. "Modi said whenever I go to meet him, he comes to the car to open the doors. If that is the case, when I go to him taking State government issues like Mahadaayi or drought compensation, he listens, but does not react,'' he added.

Further, Gowda said during Lokasabha election in 2014, it is true that he had challenged that he will resign if they (NDA) formed the government on their own. But I did not tell that I will leave the country. "Why should I talk of leaving this country when my children are here, my family is here. Moreover, I wanted to bring JDS back to power. As part of the challenge, I went to resign, but it was Modi who appealed me not to take it seriously. He advised me not be sensitive, so I changed my mind,'' he said.

On giving minority status to Lingayats, Devegowda said what was the need for Siddaramiah to divide the religion. "He had kept two of his cabinet minister for this, which now will boomerang.,'' he said.