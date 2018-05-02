Now, Jignesh Mevani dares PM Modi for four-minute debate

By Express News Service

MYSURU: MLA and dalit activist Jignesh Mevani on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi for participating in at least a four minute debate on the government's achievements for the last four years.

Mevani took potshots at Modi ahead of the assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held on May 12. He termed the recent addresses of Modi in the state as disastrous as the speeches, according to him, lacked content. "It's better he should go and settle in the Himalayas," he added.

Listing what Modi should have spoken about in his capacity as Prime Minister of the country, Mevani said. "The focus should have been on unemployment, agrarian crises, dalit atrocities and shelter for all."

Making it loud and clear that he was against what he termed the 'fascist and communal' forces like BJP and RSS, Mevani chided Modi for his claim of giving due significance to Dr B R Ambedkar. "If Modi really respects Ambedkar he should come out in open to restore the faith of SC and STs who are strongly resenting the recent Supreme Court verdict on diluting SC, ST ( Prevention of atrocities) Act," he said.