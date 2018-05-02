Home States Karnataka

Now, Jignesh Mevani dares PM Modi for four-minute debate

Jignesh Mevani took potshots at Narendra Modi ahead of the assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held on May 12.

Published: 02nd May 2018 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: MLA and dalit activist Jignesh Mevani on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi for participating in at least a four minute debate on the government's achievements for the last four years.

Mevani took potshots at Modi ahead of the assembly elections in the state scheduled to be held on May 12. He termed the recent addresses of Modi in the state as disastrous as the speeches, according to him, lacked content. "It's better he should go and settle in the Himalayas," he added.

Listing what Modi should have spoken about in his capacity as Prime Minister of the country, Mevani said. "The focus should have been on unemployment, agrarian crises, dalit atrocities and shelter for all."

Making it loud and clear that he was against what he termed the 'fascist and communal' forces like BJP and RSS, Mevani chided Modi for his claim of giving due significance to Dr B R Ambedkar. "If Modi really respects Ambedkar he should come out in open to restore the faith of SC and STs who are strongly resenting the recent Supreme Court verdict on diluting SC, ST ( Prevention of atrocities) Act," he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jignesh Mevani Narendra Modi
More from this section

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah counter challenges PM Modi to speak about Yeddyurappa's achievements

Karnataka: Income Tax officials raid Sirsi Congress candidate's house

Karnataka polls: It will be JDS government, we are confident, says Devegowda

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity