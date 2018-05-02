Home States Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi attempts to connect with JD (S) at Udupi rally

Says Deve Gowda and he have different viewpoints politically, but he can never think of being disrespectful to the former Prime Minister

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP members in Udupi on Tuesday

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Launching a scathing attack against Congress led CM Siddaramaiah government in state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared warming up to make a post-poll alliance with the JD(S) through his speech that he delivered at  a public meeting held at the  MGM Grounds here on Tuesday.

While Modi attacked the Congress government in the state and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi through sharp jibes, he appeared hinting at the future political path that BJP has planned in the state if there emerges a hung assembly as some surveys have predicted.

Modi, who dedicated his speech initially to attack Siddaramaiah charging him of running a government that promotes ‘ease of doing murders’ maneuvered his speech half the way and said that he respects former PM H D Deve Gowda while making an apparent attempt to establish a connect with the JD(S) and thereby the voters in the state. It appeared that it attempted to establish the level of respect he has for the JD(S) supremo.

“Maybe Deve Gowda and we have different viewpoints politically, but I can never think of being disrespectful to him. Whenever H D Deve Gowda comes to meet me in Delhi, I open his car door as he is elder to me and a senior leader of the country,’’ Modi said.

Modi went on to add that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi treated Deve Gowda badly during a public gathering some months ago. “It was really shameful. Is this Rahul’s culture of treating the elders? Is this the way he respects his elders?’’ PM Modi said.

Party workers were seen showing their thumbs up sign to Modi for his apparent attempt to go with JD(S) as no negative slogans were raised during the meeting in the leading rows.

To address rally in Mangaluru on May 5

Mangaluru: Nearly over a lakh people are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally being planned at Central Maidan in the coastal city on May 5. District BJP spokesperson Monnappa Bhandary told mediapersons at BJP party office on Tuesday that the Prime Minister’s programme was initially scheduled on May 8. However the programme was advanced to May 5. According to the
revised itinerary, The Prime Minister will now arrive at Mangaluru from Shivamogga by chopper and will address the public rally organised at Nehru Maidan. Modi will return to New Delhi on the same day in the chopper. The rally being planned in Mangaluru will cover 10 assembly segments including two assembly segments in Kodagu district. “Thus BJP’s candidates fielded in all 10 assembly constituencies will be present at the rally,’’ he added.

