Puducherry CM objects to Modi’s ‘double speak’

Published: 02nd May 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi indulges in double speak as on one hand he says that will not indulge in corruption nor allow others to do so and on the other, he is projecting B S Yeddyurappa, a man who was jailed for corruption, as the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

Addressing a press conference here, he criticised the saffron party for taking the help of B Janardhana Reddy who was an accused in the illegal mining case, to win the election.Taking a dig at Modi, he alleged that Modi is only involved in doling out false promises.  

“Modi has cheated the country for the last four years. Schemes implemented by the UPA government are being renamed after BJP and RSS leaders,” he said.Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill  said Modi should run an ‘apology campaign’ rather than an ‘election campaign’ for “betraying and backstabbing” people.

