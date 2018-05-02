Home States Karnataka

Three tourists killed as trees uproot at Brindavan Garden in Karnataka

Three tourists were killed and seven others were injured after several trees uprooted due to rain accompanied by gayle at famous Brindavan Garden at KRS dam.

Published: 02nd May 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Three tourists were killed and seven others were injured after several trees uprooted due to rain accompanied by gale at famous Brindavan Garden at KRS dam in the district on Tuesday.
The deceased have been identified as Hilary (35), Vinod (33) from Kerala and Rajashekar (35) from Ramnagar near Bengaluru.

While Hilary and Vinod were killed on the spot, Rajashekar died on his way to hospital.

According to Shabeer Ahmed from Mangaluru who was one among the tourists at the spot, the show had just started at 7.15 pm, when it started to rain. In no time, the heavy wind started to blow. While some among the tourists started to run helter skelter, some took shelter under a shelter attached to a toilet.
However trees fell on about 10 leaving them severely injured. Hillary and Vinod who suffered severe head injuries crushed to death.

Ahmed who shifted the injured in his car to K R Hospital in Mysuru told TNIE 'Rajashekar's two children- Sashika, aged 10 years and four old son who suffered severe head injuries have been admitted along with others at K R Hospital.

Ahmed also blamed the delay on the part of authorities concerned at the garden in responding to the emergency.

KRS police have registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
tourists dead Brindavan Garden
More from this section

B S Yeddyurappa will meet Advani’s fate: Ramalinga Reddy

Independent loses hold on KJP’s ‘coconut’, may settle for ‘tractor’

BJP a threat to country’s unity: Energy minister D K Shivakumar

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today