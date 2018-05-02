Three tourists killed as trees uproot at Brindavan Garden in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Three tourists were killed and seven others were injured after several trees uprooted due to rain accompanied by gale at famous Brindavan Garden at KRS dam in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Hilary (35), Vinod (33) from Kerala and Rajashekar (35) from Ramnagar near Bengaluru.

While Hilary and Vinod were killed on the spot, Rajashekar died on his way to hospital.

According to Shabeer Ahmed from Mangaluru who was one among the tourists at the spot, the show had just started at 7.15 pm, when it started to rain. In no time, the heavy wind started to blow. While some among the tourists started to run helter skelter, some took shelter under a shelter attached to a toilet.

However trees fell on about 10 leaving them severely injured. Hillary and Vinod who suffered severe head injuries crushed to death.

Ahmed who shifted the injured in his car to K R Hospital in Mysuru told TNIE 'Rajashekar's two children- Sashika, aged 10 years and four old son who suffered severe head injuries have been admitted along with others at K R Hospital.

Ahmed also blamed the delay on the part of authorities concerned at the garden in responding to the emergency.

KRS police have registered a case.