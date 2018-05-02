Zoo receives pair of green anacondas

By Express News Service

MYSURU:In what may help Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens ( Mysuru Zoo) attract more tourists and visitors, it has added a pair of green anacondas recently. However, it may take some more time for the people to have a closer look at the enclosure as the new species of snakes need some time to acclimatise with the local environment.

The reptiles received from Sri Lanka National Zoo, is a prelude to two more pairs of snakes expected in future, with Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of India approving three pairs of snakes to the menagerie in exchange of two pairs of black bucks and nilgai each, that is under process. The snakes are four years and eight months old, six to eight feet in length and weigh 15 kg. They were air-lifted from the island nation and received on April 28 at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. They were later brought to the zoo by road and kept at the quarantine within the precincts of the menagerie.