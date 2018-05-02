Home States Karnataka

Zoo receives pair of green anacondas

In what may help Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens ( Mysuru Zoo) attract more tourists and visitors, it has added a pair of green anacondas recently.

Published: 02nd May 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU:In what may help Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens ( Mysuru Zoo) attract more tourists and visitors, it has added a pair of green anacondas recently. However, it may take some more time for the people to have a closer look at the enclosure as the new species of snakes need some time to acclimatise with the local environment.

The reptiles received from Sri Lanka National Zoo, is a prelude to two more pairs of snakes expected in future, with Central Zoo Authority (CZA) of India approving three pairs of snakes to the menagerie in exchange of two pairs of black bucks and nilgai each, that is under process. The snakes are four years and eight months old, six to eight feet in length and weigh 15 kg. They were air-lifted from the island nation and received on April 28 at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. They were later brought to the zoo by road and kept at the quarantine within the precincts of the menagerie.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Division in Congress will benefit BJP: Ananth Kumar

B S Yeddyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of swindling crores in the name of schemes

BJP is Bhrasht Janardhana Party: Congress

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today