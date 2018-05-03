Elephant falls into pit and dies in Karnataka

PAVAN MV By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A male elephant aged around 60 years which strayed out of the forest fell into a huge pit and died at Antharasanthe Village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district in Karnataka on Wednesday late night and the incident came to light on Thursday morning when the villagers found the pachyderm dead. They immediately alerted the forest officials.

Later the forest department personnel arrived to the spot and they lifted out the body of the tusker using an earth mover and conducted the postmortem. According to the forest department, the elephant had strayed out towards the village from the Nagarhole Forest.

The forest officials cremated the body of this tusker under the presence of villagers and authorities attached to NGOs working towards wildlife conservation.