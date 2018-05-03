Home States Karnataka

Elephant falls into pit and dies in Karnataka

The forest officials cremated the body of this tusker under the presence of villagers and authorities attached to NGOs working towards wildlife conservation.

Published: 03rd May 2018 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Carcass of an elephant; image used for representation | Express

By PAVAN MV
Express News Service

MYSURU: A male elephant aged around 60 years which strayed out of the forest fell into a huge pit and died at Antharasanthe Village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district in Karnataka on Wednesday late night and the incident came to light on Thursday morning when the villagers found the pachyderm dead. They immediately alerted the forest officials.

Later the forest department personnel arrived to the spot and they lifted out the body of the tusker using an earth mover and conducted the postmortem. According to the forest department, the elephant had strayed out towards the village from the Nagarhole Forest.

The forest officials cremated the body of this tusker under the presence of villagers and authorities attached to NGOs working towards wildlife conservation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
elephant Nagarhole Forest

Comments

More from this section

Karnataka polls: JD(S) rebel candidate Harish Gowda uses inappropriate language during conference, apologizes

Not in a position to comply with SC direction: Karnataka Government on Cauvery issue

Karnataka election to decide future of farmers, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity