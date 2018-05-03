Home States Karnataka

I-T raid continues on Sirsi Congress candidate’s house

Income Tax sleuths raided on residence of Sirsi-Siddapur Congress candidate Bheemanna Naik in Sirsi on Tuesday night and search operation continued till late evening of Wednesday.

Published: 03rd May 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Income Tax sleuths raided on residence of Sirsi-Siddapur Congress candidate Bheemanna Naik in Sirsi on Tuesday night and search operation continued till late evening of Wednesday. It is the second I-T raid on Congress leader in Uttara Kannada district in the last one week.

According to sources, a group of eight I-T officials from Hubballi came in two cars and entered Naik’s house around 9 pm on Tuesday night. Naik is into liquor business in Sirsi town. The officials have been checking the documents in the house and are said to have recovered some important documents. In the wake of the raid, Naik is restricted to his home rather than campaigning in the constituency.

Naik, who was Uttara Kannada District Congress Committee president, is one of the strong contender and he represents dominant Namadhari community in the constituency.He is also a close relative of former chief minister Late S Bangarappa and now he is one of close associates of industries minister R V Deshpande.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers accused that Naik was a winning candidate in Sirsi constituency and to defeat him BJP is using I-T department. It is a clear conspiracy of BJP in the state and on their direction only I-T officials have been targeting Congress leaders, they alleged.Last Wednesday (April 25) I-T officials raided Haliyal Block Congress president Subhash Korvekar’s house and his relatives houses in Haliyal of Uttara Kannada district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

National Green Tribunal raps Mantri Techzone for CEO’s absence at hearing

Mevani dares Modi to hold four-minute debate

Modi government in departure lounge: Anand Sharma

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity