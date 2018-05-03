Karnataka polls: JD(S) rebel candidate Harish Gowda uses inappropriate language during conference, apologizes

Pavan M V By

Express News Service

MYSURU: JD(S) rebel candidate K Harish Gowda who is contesting from the Chamaraja constituency as an independent candidate, on Thursday criticized his opponent – JD(S) candidate KS Rangappa, who is the former vice-chancellor (VC) University of Mysore (UoM) very badly using foul language.

While talking to the reporters about how Rangappa became the VC, he said after “I (Gowda) was also an employee (non-teaching staff) of UoM, but I took voluntary retirement. I know Rangappa for the past 15 years, I have worked with him. After J Shashidhar Prasad retired as VC of UoM, Rangappa had applied for the post of VC. During this time, HD Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister, once when I asked Rangappa about the status of his application to become the VC, Rangappa had said that your HD Revanna (former minister and brother of Kumarswamy) has kept my application under his buttocks (in the press conference he used the word as a slang in Kannada language),” he added.

Soon after giving this statement in the press conference, he apologized for using the word. He said, “Sorry for using that word some women journalists are also here.” He said BJP and Congress candidates are my competitors, but not Rangappa.

Harish, who was the former Mysuru city president of JD(S) quit the party after the party denied him a ticket, but Rangappa, a close relative of HD Deve Gowda managed to get the ticket.

After releasing his manifesto for Chamaraja constituency, Gowda said after he left the party HD Deve Gowda asked him not to contest as an independent in the elections against JD(S). “I respect HD Deve Gowda, because he didn't put too much of pressure on me to stay away from contesting the elections,” he added.

Harish denied the rumors of accepting money from Congress and BJP to defeat Rangappa in the elections and he also denied accepting Rs 35 crores from Rangappa to stop campaigning to win in the elections as an independent candidate.

While talking about his 12-point manifesto, he said “If I win in the election, I will make Chamaraja as a corruption free constituency. People are well aware about who are corrupt in this constituency.”

When asked if the Vokkaliga vote bank of JD(S) will be divided between him and Rangappa, Harish said “There are 22 wards in this constituency and there are more than 2.3 lakh voters, belonging to 365 different castes, people belonging to all these castes are in good terms with me, so this will not affect me.”