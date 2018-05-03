National Green Tribunal raps Mantri Techzone for CEO’s absence at hearing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has questioned the absence of Mantri Techzone CEO at another hearing on Bellandur-Agara lake encroachment here on Wednesday.Mantri, a real estate development firm, had allegedly carried out construction within the buffer zone of Bellandur lake. The tribunal had taken up a suo motu case against the firm, and had directed it to restore the land and return it to the authorities. When Mantri did not comply, it was fined `5 lakh and asked to file a compliance report by March 20.

After cancellation of bailable warrants against the MD of Mantri Techzone, the matter came before the NGT on Wednesday.The tribunal was furious and questioned Mantri’s counsel about the absence. The counsel stated that in the last hearing on the cancellation of the bailable warrant, it was not stated that the MD must be present for the next hearing.

The counsel of Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) objected to the explanations given. NBF’s counsel also submitted that the conduct of the project proponent was one which displayed bravado in refusing to comply with the orders of the tribunal. Hearing these submissions, the tribunal directed the MD to be present on May 23, 2018 when the compliances in terms of directions passed in judgment dated May 4, 2016 will be tested.

Sridhar Pabbisetty, CEO, Namma Bengaluru Foundation, said, “The attitude of Mantri shows their seriousness to abide by the law of the land. We are distressed at the continued delaying tactics to comply with the judgment of May 4, 2016. We look forward to the hearing on May 23, 2018 when the compliance will be validated by the NGT.”