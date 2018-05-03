Home States Karnataka

Not in a position to comply with SC direction: Karnataka Government on Cauvery issue

Karnataka Government on Thursday said it is not possible to comply with the Apex Court direction on releasing four tmc feet of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka not ready to release four tmc feet of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Government on Thursday said it is not possible to comply with the Apex Court direction on releasing four tmc feet of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. While hearing the Central government plea seeking more time to put in place a mechanism for enforcing the Apex Court direction in the inter-state river water dispute, the court on Thursday directed Karnataka to release water to TN.

Reacting to the court direction, Karnataka Water Resources Minister MB Patil said the state is not in a position to release water to TN as the storage level in all the four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin is just nine TMC feet, which is not even adequate to meet the drinking water needs as well as that of the standing crops.."We will direct the legal team to communicate about the poor water storage situation in our dams to the Supreme Court" the minister said.

cauvery water issue

