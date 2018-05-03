Woman with knife caught trying to enter Karnataka Lokayukta office

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another shocking incident, Vidhana Soudha police on Thursday detained a 35-year-old woman who entered the Karnataka Lokayukta office while carrying a knife concealed in a file. Just a week ago Lokayukta P Vishwanath Shetty had reported for duty after recovering from a brutal attack by a man Tejraj who entered his office and stabbed him.

The detained has been identified as Sonia Rani alias Sonu and around 12.15 pm she entered the premises of Lokayukta office and during the security check, the metal detector helped to find the knife which was hidden in a file carried by her. Immediately she was taken into custody for interrogation.

It is said that one of her cases is pending in front of the Lokayukta since few months and she had come to enquire about it. The women security examined her before her file was kept for scanning into metal detector. The shocked staff alerted senior officers in Lokayukta officer and then Vidhana Soudha police were informed.

