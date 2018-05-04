Home States Karnataka

BJP committed to women empowerment: PM Narendra Modi

During his interaction with party’s Mahila Morcha members, the Prime Minister listed out initiatives taken by BS Yeddyurappa government for women empowerment.

Published: 04th May 2018 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 02:43 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dared him to speak about achievements of the then BJP government headed BS Yeddyurappa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to him on Friday.

During his interaction with party’s Mahila Morcha members, the PM listed out initiatives taken by BS Yeddyurappa government for women empowerment. “Yeddyurappa government had taken many initiatives for women empowerment. People in the state still remember many initiatives like Bhagyalaxmi Yojane for girls from below poverty line families, Bala Sanjeevini (to help malnourished children) to and distribution of cycles to girl students,” the PM said.

The PM said the central government is fully committed to women empowerment. He asked members of Mahila Morcha to tell people that the government and the party are fully committed to help women at every step. “Our commitment to Nari Shakti is complete and comprehensive,” he said while interacting with the Mahila Morcha members by video conferencing from the national capital.  He showed them two photographs of ministers Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman attending international conferences and explained that how women occupy key positions in his government.

Siddaramaiah in his tweet had dared the PM to speak about Yeddyurappa government’s achievements for 15 minute.  The CM was responding to Modi's challenge to Congress President to speak about Siddaramaiah government’s achievements for 15 minutes without referring to notes.

