Congress has made Karnataka its ATM: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

SIRSI: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his government here on Thursday and accused them of creating division among people. Yogi, who was here to campaign for the BJP ahead of the May 12 polls, alleged that the Congress has turned Karnataka into its ATM and was looting it. The BJP is fighting the election on the plank of Vikas (development), Suraksha (security), and Sushasan (good governance), he said.

Yogi tried to strike a chord with the local people by saying he has come from the land of Lord Rama and Karnataka was the land of Lord Hanuman and it was Karnataka which came to the help of Lord Rama. Recalling the relationship between Goraknath Peeth in UP which he represents and the Kadri Mutt in Mangaluru, Manjunatheshwara temple in Dharmasthala and Adichunchanagiri Mutt, he said there was long-standing relation between UP and Karnataka — which cuts the north and south divide.

On the issue of suicide of farmers, Yogi said UP has a population of 23 crore which is three times more than Karnataka. But, there was no case of farmer suicide in UP, he claimed. Unlike the Karnataka government, which had waived loans of farmers taken from cooperative societies, the UP government had waived all kinds of farm loans, including those taken from nationalised banks, Yogi added. Yogi said the law and order situation in Karnataka has deteriorated and forces like Yasin Bhatkal have taken over. He requested to elect the BJP to recreate the glory of Vijayanagar Empire.

Earlier, Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde said Congress was like a disease plaguing the country. BJP candidate from Sirsi and sitting MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, party’s Yellapur candidate V S Patil, and MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary were present.

‘Party follows policy of jihad’

Belur: Taking a dig at CM Siddaramaiah for allegedly following the “policy of jihad,” Yogi said that the law and order situation in the state had collapsed. Addressing a campaign at Sompura near here, he said the CM has failed to given an answer for the killing of 23 Hindu youths in the state. Yogi asked the gathering if they wanted a government that slaughters cows or which worships cows. Yogi began his speech in Kannada.