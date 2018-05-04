Elephant falls into huge pit in HD Kote taluk, dies

Forest officials suspect that the elephant might have died after it came in contact with an electric wire which was above the huge pit| Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A male elephant aged around 60 years, which strayed out of the forest, fell into a huge pit and died at Antharasanthe Village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the villagers found the elephant dead. They immediately alerted forest officials.

Later the forest department personnel arrived to the spot and they lifted the body of the tusker using an excavator and conducted a postmortem. According to the Forest Department, the elephant strayed out of Nagarhole Forest.

Forest officials cremated the body of this tusker in the presence of villagers and authorities attached to NGOs working towards wildlife conservation.