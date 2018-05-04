Home States Karnataka

Elephant falls into huge pit in HD Kote taluk, dies

A male elephant aged around 60 years, which strayed out of the forest, fell into a huge pit and died at Antharasanthe Village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district on Wednesday.

Published: 04th May 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A male elephant aged around 60 years, which strayed out of the forest, fell into a huge pit and died at Antharasanthe Village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru district on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the villagers found the elephant dead. They immediately alerted forest officials.  

Later the forest department personnel arrived to the spot and they lifted the body of the tusker using an excavator and conducted a postmortem. According to the Forest Department, the elephant  strayed out of Nagarhole Forest.  

Forest officials cremated the body of this tusker in the presence of villagers and authorities attached to NGOs working towards wildlife conservation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Income tax raid a BJP conspiracy, says Sirsi Congress candidate

We are not in a position to release water: Karnataka Water Resources Minister M B Patil

Sagar: The nutty areca imbroglio

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity