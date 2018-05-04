Income tax raid a BJP conspiracy, says Sirsi Congress candidate

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The Income Tax officials, who raided the residence of Sirsi Congress candidate Bheemanna Naik at Ayyappa Nagar in Sirsi, ended their operation on Thursday morning, after 38 hours. On Tuesday evening, an eight-member I-T officials’ team conducted raid on the residence of Bheemanna Naik. It was the second I-T raid being conducted on the Congress leaders in Uttara Kannada district in the last one week.

Naik said he has no illegal property or black money in his possession. During the two days’ raid, the I-T officials have not found any illegal property documents. “The BJP knows that I am a winnable candidate. Fearing defeat, they have conspired against me and wasted my two days,” he said. “I am least bothered about such tactics and the people know what is happening in the constituency. Therefore they will give my opponents a befitting reply,” he said. According to sources, Bheemanna is a close relative of former chief minister S Bangarappa.

Meanwhile, the Income tax officials conducted a raid on houses of a BJP leader in Bidar and a Congress leader in Kalaburagi on Thursday. They also raided the house of Congress leader Neelakanth Rao Mulage, an entrepreneur.