Karnataka: Two arrested for abducting, raping 35-year-old woman in Indi

By Express News Service

VIJAYPURA: A 35-year-old married woman was dragged into a car from Indi bus stand and was allegedly raped by two youths at the outskirts of Indi at night hours on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as a resident of Goa who was in her hometown Indi to attend a family function. The incident took place when she was returning to Goa on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm when the woman was waiting for a bus at Indi Bus-stand. The two youths Riaz (32) and Trimuthry (28) entered the bus stand in a car and saw her waiting alone. After they found no one around her, they told her that they will drop her to Goa but when she denied their offer they forcibly took her into their car and moved to a deserted place on the city outskirts and raped her.

A bus driver who incidentally saw the accused forcefully taking the woman in their car informed the police who alerted the surveillance team to locate the car. Within half-an-hour, the location was detected and the two youths were detained.

According to the police, "The incident occurred when the victim was waiting for a bus that was scheduled at 12 am. None of the relatives had accompanied her to the bus stand. Realising this, the accused who claim to be friends Riaz and Trimurthy forcefully took her into the car and raped her at the outskirts of the city"

"We alerted the surveillance team to identify the location of the car and it found moving in the outskirts of the city. On this information, the night beat police soon moved to the area and found the car standing at a deserted place and successfully nabbed both. The complaint has been registered under IPC sections 376 (punishment of rape) and 363 (punishment for kidnapping)," said police.