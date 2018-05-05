Advocate seeks directives to introduce e-voting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:An advocate has moved the High Court by filing a public interest litigation seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to allow citizens who are abroad or away from their home constituencies to cast their votes through e-mail in the coming elections. Presently, only certain category of government officials are allowed postal ballot, but no such facility is available for the citizens who are away from the place where their names are enrolled for various reasons, the petitioner said.

BJP moves HC

The BJP moved the Karnataka HC accusing the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner of curbing its right to campaign on Friday. BJP contended that the BBMP Commissioner refused permission to erect party’s display boards and that it was a politically motivated action.