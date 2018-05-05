Momentum in state is against BJP: Shashi Tharoor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor interacted with the members of the citizen group Whitefield Rising here on Friday. Tharoor was on a visit to Whitefield area to campaign for Congress candidate A C Srininvas. He interacted with Whitefield Rising members Nitya Ramakrishnan and Zibi Jamal who asked him the rationale behind citizens voting for a particular party, rather than voting for the candidate who they think would do better work for the constituency. Tharoor told the members he had heard of the work carried out by them and appreciated their efforts.

In response to a question, he said there was a great momentum against the BJP. "He referred to the BJP not wining Gujarat elections by a big margin and their losses in the Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh byelections. He said Karnataka is the last big state where Congress holds sway, and so it is important that BJP is not allowed to come to power," Jamal said. Mahadevpura constituency has faced numerous civic issues in the past decade. Residents say sitting MLA Arvind Limbavali has repeatedly blamed the Congress government at the State for not being able to carry out development activities. Limbavali is facing Congress candidate A C Srinivas and JD(S) candidate K Sathish, among other candidates.