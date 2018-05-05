Very less job opportunities for music graduates, says VC of South India's first music university

Pavan M V By

Express News Service

MYSURU: There are less very job opportunities for students graduating from all the four music universities of the country, which include city-based Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University popularly known as Music University (MU) in the state, said Sarvamangala Shankar, vice-chancellor of MU here on Saturday.

She was addressing the media persons on her last day as VC few hours before her retirement. Sarvamangala said “I spoke couple of times with the state government (ministers and officers of higher education department) to create teaching jobs for music and performing arts graduates to teach these arts in schools, because it is scientifically proved that kids, who have learn these arts are good at academics and have good memory even at old age. But government said this requires crores of money we can't do it. Even now I insist the same to the governments of all the states.”

Presently 380 students are pursuing certificate, diploma, undergraduate and post graduate courses in MU, which was established in 2008-09. Sarvamangala said the other three music universities are in Chattisgarh, Chennai and in Kerala, MU is the first music university in South India.

There is need for new campus for MU, the existing campus lacks facilities like shortage of classrooms and other facilities, government approved eight acres of land and Rs 27 crores for the new campus at the out skirts of the city, the inauguration of construction works came to halt following state assembly elections' model code of conduct, said Sarvamangala, who served as VC in MU from May 6, 2014 to Saturday.

She said “The syllabus in MU was bad before I took charge as VC, but now it has been improved. In the existing campus all the eight rooms are attached to each other, some time this causes disturbance for students while practicing music in different classrooms at the same time, in the new campus huge space will be maintained between each classrooms.”