Voters take punishing vows to defeat unscrupulous candidates

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The upcoming assembly elections is not just a fight between candidates, there are even voters who are equally invested. They are offering prayers and making difficult vows to make candidates win or lose.In some of the constituencies, over-zealous party workers and voters have tonsured their heads to see the defeat of a candidate who has not done any work or kept promises.

On Friday, a group of people shaved their head wishing for the defeat of a candidate. One of them said, “In the last five years, we have not seen any significant work done in our constituency. The MLA thinks that he will win whether we vote or not. So, we felt only god can help, and 10 of us decided to do this.”

In another constituency, over a 1,000 voters vowed to take a ‘padayatra’ till Dharmastala if a particular candidate is trounced. “We will not vote for him, but that is not enough to defeat him because he has no strong opponents. Therefore, we took this vow in front of the village god,” explained a voter from a constituency that falls under Bengaluru South.

People in other constituencies have pledged to distribute free food and Tirupati laddu, to light lemon lamps or to put rangolis in temples, to climb Chamundi Hill and even to roll around the sanctum for a particular poll result.Voters say that they cannot defeat a candidate with money power or muscle power, but maybe divine intervention could tilt the scale.