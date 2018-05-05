Home States Karnataka

Women not safe under Siddaramaiah government: Smriti Irani

Saying that women officers never felt safe under the Siddaramaiah-government, Union Minister for Textile and Broadcasting Smriti Irani said continued harassment to IAS officer C Shikha and police offi

Published: 05th May 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Union Textile and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani holding a roadshow for BJP candidate for Hubballi-Dharwad East constituency Chandrashekhar Gokak amidst rain in Old Hubballi on Friday

By Express News Service

NAVALGUND (DHARWAD):Saying that women officers never felt safe under the Siddaramaiah-government, Union Minister for Textile and Broadcasting Smriti Irani said continued harassment to IAS officer C Shikha and police officer Anumpama Shenoy proves this point.

Addressing an election rally at Annigeri in Navalgund assembly constituency on Friday, she said if this is the condition of top officers, what could be the fate of common women. Because of such an attitude by the government, crime against women are on the rise in the state.

Calling Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as ‘Siddarupaiah’ as coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said the corrupt acts by Siddaramaiah are widely discussed in Delhi. A huge amount of grants released by the Centre has not been spent for the desired purpose, she alleged.Accusing Siddaramaiah of dividing the society on the basis of caste, Smriti said the voters will teach his party (Congress) a befitting lesson.

Comments

