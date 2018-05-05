Women not safe under Siddaramaiah government: Smriti Irani

By Express News Service

NAVALGUND (DHARWAD):Saying that women officers never felt safe under the Siddaramaiah-government, Union Minister for Textile and Broadcasting Smriti Irani said continued harassment to IAS officer C Shikha and police officer Anumpama Shenoy proves this point.

Addressing an election rally at Annigeri in Navalgund assembly constituency on Friday, she said if this is the condition of top officers, what could be the fate of common women. Because of such an attitude by the government, crime against women are on the rise in the state.

Calling Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as ‘Siddarupaiah’ as coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister said the corrupt acts by Siddaramaiah are widely discussed in Delhi. A huge amount of grants released by the Centre has not been spent for the desired purpose, she alleged.Accusing Siddaramaiah of dividing the society on the basis of caste, Smriti said the voters will teach his party (Congress) a befitting lesson.