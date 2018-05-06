Home States Karnataka

15 live bullets recovered from passenger at Mangaluru Airport

The live ammunition of 0.32mm pistol were recovered from P Ismail during baggage screening. He is from Belthangady and was to travel from Mangaluru to Nagpur in Indigo flight.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Tension prevailed at Mangaluru International Airport for sometime during PM Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday as 15 live bullets were found in possession with a passenger during the same time.

The passenger along with the ammunition was handed over to police, said a CISF official.

Ismail apparently has a license for the ammunition and was asked by police to produce documents to verify the same.

During interrogation, Ismail told police that he had deposited his licensed pistol with Belthangady police but forgot to remove the bullets from his bag.

DCP Hanumanthaiah confirmed the incident and added that it has nothing to do with PM visit. Bajpe police confirmed that Ismail has a gun license with all Karnataka jurisdiction.

He had deposited it with Belthangady police on May 4.

