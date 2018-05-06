Home States Karnataka

Citizens hold mock poll to create awareness in voters

Published: 06th May 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Citizen group Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) carried out a mock poll to create awareness among voters to focus on issues rather than candidates or parties here on Saturday. The poll was organised at Town Hall and saw participation from citizens across the city. But instead of parties and candidates, citizens had to vote among options which would have a bearing on governance. Polling was done on six such topics.

A second kind of polling was carried to find out what citizens’ votes would be based on. Citizens had to indicate whether their vote would be determined by the candidate’s caste, religion, financial clout, muscle power, petty politics, or would be based on the issues they had faced.Speaking of the exercise, CfB member Srinivas Alavilli said, “We wanted to focus on issues rather than on candidates or parties, and we found that most people have done the same,” he said.

