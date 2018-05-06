Congress, BJP are acting like comedians, says H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

KOPPAL:Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi are acting like comedians, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy. Speaking to reporters prior to addressing a public rally at Kukanoor here on Saturday, he said the voters are prudent enough to realise their ‘dialogues’ against JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda. The curtains will be down for their acting with the people’s anti-climax reply on May 12, he said.

Instead of blaming Deve Gowda, the Prime Minister should spell out his contributions to the state in the past four years, he insisted.Kumaraswamy took a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resorting to campaign by film actors lest lose both Chamndeshwari and Badami.