Home States Karnataka

JD(S) workers’ protest greets Darshan in Chamundeshwari

Earlier in the day, much before the arrival of the actor, charged atmosphere was witnessed in the village, as workers of both JD(S) and Congress parties staged protest and counter protest, respectivel

Published: 06th May 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police chase away JD(S) workers who raised slogans against Darshan in Chamundeshwari on Saturday | s udayshankar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Like reel life, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa had to witness some high drama in real life too when he took off a campaign tour on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari assembly constituency on Saturday.

Darshan who boarded his waiting car after taking part in a road show at Naganahalli had to face tense moments for sometime, with scores of Janata Dal (Secular) party workers indulging in a show of strength.
They rented slogans in favour of sitting MLA G T Devegowda who is seeking re-election and waved party flags. The police personnel who sensed trouble chased them to a distance, only to disperse them later.  However, the actor, draped in green shawl, who did not lose his cool, left for the next destination, as he covered over 30 villages from morning till night.

Earlier in the day, much before the arrival of the actor, charged atmosphere was witnessed in the village, as workers of both JD(S) and Congress parties staged protest and counter protest, respectively.
While regional party workers took to streets in the village opposing the actor for taking side of their rival party, the grand old party workers also reacted in a similar manner calling it as a desperate act for sensing loss of face against the tall leader.

Speaking to a section of media later, Darshan termed Rakesh Siddaramaiah, the older son of Siddaramaiah, who passed away a year ago, as his friend and had a word of praise for Siddaramaiah.He appealed to the people to elect him with a huge margin.Both the parties have a equal number of following in the particular village dominated by Vokkaligas. Even Siddaramaiah had to witness  protest when he had campaigned at the village several years ago, it is said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

RERA now mandates quarterly updates on real estate projects

Over 93,000 students in state will write NEET today

Greens up in arms as survey work for Shisila-Byrapura road project begins

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats