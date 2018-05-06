JD(S) workers’ protest greets Darshan in Chamundeshwari

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Like reel life, actor Darshan Thoogudeepa had to witness some high drama in real life too when he took off a campaign tour on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari assembly constituency on Saturday.

Darshan who boarded his waiting car after taking part in a road show at Naganahalli had to face tense moments for sometime, with scores of Janata Dal (Secular) party workers indulging in a show of strength.

They rented slogans in favour of sitting MLA G T Devegowda who is seeking re-election and waved party flags. The police personnel who sensed trouble chased them to a distance, only to disperse them later. However, the actor, draped in green shawl, who did not lose his cool, left for the next destination, as he covered over 30 villages from morning till night.

Earlier in the day, much before the arrival of the actor, charged atmosphere was witnessed in the village, as workers of both JD(S) and Congress parties staged protest and counter protest, respectively.

While regional party workers took to streets in the village opposing the actor for taking side of their rival party, the grand old party workers also reacted in a similar manner calling it as a desperate act for sensing loss of face against the tall leader.

Speaking to a section of media later, Darshan termed Rakesh Siddaramaiah, the older son of Siddaramaiah, who passed away a year ago, as his friend and had a word of praise for Siddaramaiah.He appealed to the people to elect him with a huge margin.Both the parties have a equal number of following in the particular village dominated by Vokkaligas. Even Siddaramaiah had to witness protest when he had campaigned at the village several years ago, it is said.