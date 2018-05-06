Home States Karnataka

NEET exams create troubles for many who reach a few minutes late

Some of the students who were aspiring to get under Graduate medical and dental courses seats in the state were disappointed as they reached the NEET centres late and did not let in.​

Published: 06th May 2018 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Int this file photo, a section of medical aspiring students starting off from Pudukkottai for attending the NEET exam on Saturday, 05 May 2018. | EPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some of the students who were aspiring to get under Graduate medical and dental courses seats in the state were disappointed as they reached the National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) centres late and did not let in.

Of these students who have reached the centres late, some have traveled from hundreds of kilometers from places like Hassan, Chikmaglur, Chitradurga and other cities but by the time they reached the centres allotted in Bengaluru, it was a little late. Unfortunately even though few were just 2-3 minutes late,  the authorities closed the gates and did not let them in.

Some students tried to forcefully enter the centre by climbing compound walls, and jumping in. But it was not fruitful as the police personnel inside the premises sent them out.

This was the scene at some of the centres in Bengaluru including Army Public school on MG Road. Disappointed parents and students could be seen crying and begging the authorities, but authorities declined to allow them in as there were clear instructions from CBSE not to let any candidates after the scheduled time. 

As per the instructions issued by CBSE candidates were asked to be seated before 9.30am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

RERA now mandates quarterly updates on real estate projects

Over 93,000 students in state will write NEET today

Greens up in arms as survey work for Shisila-Byrapura road project begins

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats