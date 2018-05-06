NEET exams create troubles for many who reach a few minutes late

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Some of the students who were aspiring to get under Graduate medical and dental courses seats in the state were disappointed as they reached the National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) centres late and did not let in.

Of these students who have reached the centres late, some have traveled from hundreds of kilometers from places like Hassan, Chikmaglur, Chitradurga and other cities but by the time they reached the centres allotted in Bengaluru, it was a little late. Unfortunately even though few were just 2-3 minutes late, the authorities closed the gates and did not let them in.

Some students tried to forcefully enter the centre by climbing compound walls, and jumping in. But it was not fruitful as the police personnel inside the premises sent them out.

This was the scene at some of the centres in Bengaluru including Army Public school on MG Road. Disappointed parents and students could be seen crying and begging the authorities, but authorities declined to allow them in as there were clear instructions from CBSE not to let any candidates after the scheduled time.

As per the instructions issued by CBSE candidates were asked to be seated before 9.30am.