Over 93,000 students in state will write NEET today

BENGALURU:The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 will be held across the nation at 136 centres on Sunday, where 13,26,725 candidates are appearing for the test for admission to under-graduate medical, dental and AYUSH courses.Of this, 96,377 candidates are appearing for the test in 187 exam centres in Karnataka, spread across cities like Bengaluru, Belagavi, Davanagere, Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Udupi and Mysuru. This year, Dharwad has been newly added to the list.

NEET 2018 is going to be conducted in 11 languages and the ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) clarified that the question paper will be same for all the languages, following the issue raised after NEET 2017 where several candidates complained that they got different question papers in regional languages compared to the one provided for those who opted in English.

Though the test was scheduled to begin at 10 am, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued clear instructions for candidates to be seated before 9.30 am. Those who come even a minute late will not be allowed to take the test. The exam centres will be open two-and-half hours prior to the schedule. NEET 2018 test will be held in a single stage and will be an objective-type question paper. The results will be declared on June 5, 2018. Before that, CBSE will release answer keys and OMR sheets.

Of the total registered candidates, 13,23,672 are Indian, 530 under OCI, 1,842 NRI, 621 foreigner and 60 PIO will write the exams. The CBSE will provide the facility of downloading admit cards of NEET (UG) on the Board’s website. Candidates are required to download the admit cards from the website and follow the instructions given there while appearing for the exams.

Students have also been instructed to shade the OMR sheets only with black or blue ball point pen and those sheets with OMRs marked with pencil would be rejected, according to the Board. For students shading more than one option on the sheet, the answer would be considered invalid, so the candidates should be double careful before shading the answers.